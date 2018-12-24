Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 3.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 194,304 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 5.31 million shares with $132.89M value, up from 5.12M last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) stake by 3.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc acquired 38,206 shares as Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)’s stock declined 11.19%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 1.09M shares with $32.09M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc. now has $7.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 3.77 million shares traded or 222.32% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 30,580 shares to 1.45 million valued at $57.36 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 52,350 shares. Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity. On Wednesday, August 29 Herbold Chris sold $279,063 worth of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 10,591 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Plains All American had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy”. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Monday, November 26 to “Peer Perform” rating. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Plains All American Pipeline’s Management Team Wants You to Know About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy With 2019 in Mind – The Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 196.09 million shares or 0.23% more from 195.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $57,320 activity. STRIANESE ANTHONY T sold $57,320 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

More news for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Brown & Brown (BRO) Reports Acquisition of Dealer Associates Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Physicians Protector Plan® Launches PracticePRO+, A One-Of-A-Kind Professional Package Policy For Independent Physician Practices – Benzinga” and published on December 19, 2018 is yet another important article.