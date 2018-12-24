ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; Sq Advisors Cut Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Stake

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) stake by 1.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 117,379 shares as Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW)’s stock declined 18.81%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 5.77 million shares with $283.67M value, down from 5.89 million last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp New now has $52.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 17.66 million shares traded or 100.50% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank

Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report $0.55 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.84% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. CNOB’s profit would be $17.73M giving it 8.06 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 199,675 shares traded or 46.95% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 31.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 47.73% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $877.80M for 15.05 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $571.61 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

