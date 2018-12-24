Conning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1554.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 114,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,102 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.24 million, up from 7,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 21,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.38 million, up from 421,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33M shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. has $36 highest and $16.0 lowest target. $21.31’s average target is 43.02% above currents $14.9 stock price. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 9. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 9 by J.P. Morgan. Oppenheimer upgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, November 8 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 15 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 334 were accumulated by First Interstate Bank & Trust. 1.81 million are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 308,789 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.03% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.05% or 1.58 million shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 28,619 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated owns 2,017 shares. Private Co Na holds 0.06% or 14,466 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management reported 570,653 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 13,062 shares. American Gru accumulated 461,143 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hap Trading Lc owns 41,012 shares. Summit Secs Ltd Com reported 0.95% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0.01% or 83,859 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Trezise Scott sold $1.00 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 53,164 shares. Shares for $141,160 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Tuesday, December 11.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $8.09 million were sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Friday, July 27. Lavan Maryanne had sold 7,250 shares worth $2.35 million.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 575 shares to 8,567 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 15,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,723 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).