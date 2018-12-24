Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 14.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc acquired 15,752 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 123,133 shares with $4.13M value, up from 107,381 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 1,402 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 87.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 1.02 million shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 2.18M shares with $347.31 million value, up from 1.17M last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $94.03B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 1,090 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 187,861 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 22,976 were reported by Prentiss Smith & Inc. Meyer Handelman holds 0.57% or 346,851 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts-based Appleton Ma has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,591 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.32% or 103,396 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 220,844 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Sentinel Tru Lba owns 129,132 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Commerce holds 87,652 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,649 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: This 6.7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T – 2 Potential New Headaches In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Let’s Take A Look At AT&T In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 13. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Friday, September 21 to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $37 target. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, November 26. Wells Fargo downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, August 22 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 182 sales for $178.39 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.34 million was made by BLOCK KEITH on Thursday, June 28. 5,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $735,358. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $685,381 was made by Weaver Amy E on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $114,345 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 653 shares worth $91,353. Shares for $190,960 were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 4,606 shares valued at $733,887 was made by Dayon Alexandre on Wednesday, September 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd invested 2.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Partners has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Management Lc has 15,504 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 45,000 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas has 44,780 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 22,329 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.46% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiger Management Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,100 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.66% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Com owns 0.16% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,520 shares. Highlander Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Howe & Rusling has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 25 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by Raymond James. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Wedbush.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce’s Position In The Industry – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce Knocks It Out Of The Park – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com: What Else Did You Expect? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Full Force Ahead Into FY20 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 264,013 shares to 609,107 valued at $88.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 1.73M shares and now owns 4.56M shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.