Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 106 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 105 trimmed and sold stakes in Clean Harbors Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 50.56 million shares, down from 52.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clean Harbors Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 91 Increased: 57 New Position: 49.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 4.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,884 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 42,321 shares with $7.20M value, down from 44,205 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $87.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. for 351,971 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.72 million shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 3.63% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 1,400.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CLH’s profit will be $8.40M for 80.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.58% negative EPS growth.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Premier Asset accumulated 0.12% or 3,075 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.13% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 52,580 shares. Vision Cap Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,296 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 47,289 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 174,590 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd invested in 4,694 shares. 9.80M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,155 were reported by Capstone Investment Ltd. Essex Services has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Assetmark stated it has 772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 1,679 shares. Ca reported 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Artemis Inv Llp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 4,735 shares to 16,790 valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3. It also upped Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 3,878 shares and now owns 3,926 shares. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) was raised too.

