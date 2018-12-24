Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 74,000 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 21.21%. The Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 74,000 shares with $5.52 million value, down from 148,000 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09 million shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) stake by 21.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 5,610 shares as Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK)’s stock declined 23.51%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 31,990 shares with $2.19M value, up from 26,380 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc New now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 777,981 shares traded or 145.83% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 11.47% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. CARTER BRIAN N also sold $511,624 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares. Volpi Kirsten M sold 1,200 shares worth $80,325. CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold $445,342 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $235,042 were sold by Ritrievi Kimberly E on Tuesday, December 11. 2,868 shares were sold by Argus Roger R, worth $179,542. Another trade for 44,869 shares valued at $2.92 million was sold by BATRACK DAN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TTEK shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.86 million shares or 1.23% less from 44.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 337,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Llc stated it has 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moreover, Miles Capital Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 5,507 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.87% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 23,533 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 1,000 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc has 36,865 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 146 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 124,917 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.15% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). First Interstate State Bank accumulated 274 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,380 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 1,648 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tetra Tech had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 3. Robert W. Baird maintained Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) rating on Thursday, November 8. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $70 target.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 4,754 shares to 45,336 valued at $7.31M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 4,113 shares and now owns 63,171 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 167,517 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In accumulated 57,193 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cwm Lc invested in 699 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.13% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 366,767 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications accumulated 2,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 143,125 were accumulated by Cumberland Prns Limited. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 771,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). King Luther accumulated 62,025 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 52,733 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 85,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Corp accumulated 42,019 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 20,273 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.10 million activity. LAVU RATNAKAR had sold 12,205 shares worth $1.00 million. $2.20 million worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by Chawla Sona. 21,584 shares were sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D, worth $1.76 million. Shares for $389,244 were sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A on Wednesday, September 5.