Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Columbia Banking Systems (COLB) Stake; Sprint (S)’s Sentiment Is 1

Sprint Corp (S) investors sentiment is 1 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is the same, as only 120 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 120 trimmed and sold holdings in Sprint Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 493.54 million shares, down from 496.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sprint Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 89 Increased: 65 New Position: 55.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Columbia Banking Systems Inc (COLB) stake by 39.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 334,923 shares as Columbia Banking Systems Inc (COLB)’s stock declined 8.95%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 517,814 shares with $19.86M value, down from 852,737 last quarter. Columbia Banking Systems Inc now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.79 million shares traded or 581.97% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. COLB’s profit will be $49.82M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbia Banking System has $45 highest and $45 lowest target. $45’s average target is 30.47% above currents $34.49 stock price. Columbia Banking System had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 9 by Wood.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) stake by 232,362 shares to 807,430 valued at $26.56M in 2018Q3. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 3,086 shares and now owns 85,111 shares. Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold COLB shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 237,293 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Art Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). First Tru Advsr Lp reported 125,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mngmt has 5,790 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 324,617 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Blackrock reported 10.52M shares stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.14% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc holds 1,947 shares.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $159,754 activity. $10,160 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares were bought by McDonald Andy. $75,927 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was sold by Lawson David C. Stein Clint also bought $4,307 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, July 5. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO had bought 374 shares worth $13,767 on Thursday, July 5.

Mig Capital Llc holds 6.26% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation for 7.18 million shares. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 8.57 million shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Magnetar Financial Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 27.27 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Valueworks Llc, a New York-based fund reported 537,529 shares.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 18.61M shares traded or 85.50% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (S) has risen 8.61% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500.