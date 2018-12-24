Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86M, down from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 23.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 68,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 357,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.90 million, up from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,290 shares to 87,977 shares, valued at $106.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 562,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,351 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $146.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,105 shares to 31,621 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R sold $779,001 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 18. BURKE RICHARD T sold $5.27M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 12. Shine Kenneth Irwin also sold $45,262 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 18. Another trade for 8,142 shares valued at $2.16 million was made by Nelson Steven H on Thursday, September 13. $1.32 million worth of stock was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13.

