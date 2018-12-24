Tricadia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 41.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc bought 83,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,570 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.70 million shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 16,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 194,924 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.16 million, up from 178,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 726,531 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 40.87% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 72.33 million shares or 6.11% less from 77.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei owns 12,849 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advsr has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Northern has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Pacific Global Investment Mgmt Communication reported 29,625 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 354,085 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 0.01% or 1,235 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc reported 132,890 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.55M shares. Arlington Value Cap Limited Liability Company holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 1.02M shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 13,082 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 64,800 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Company reported 5.18% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Federated Pa invested in 95,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 6,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca has 637,121 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $2.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 32,597 shares to 282,057 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 22,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,942 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $532,088 activity. Shares for $71,106 were sold by Villa Laurie. 2,000 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $122,220 were sold by Bendoraitis John A.. The insider JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 750 shares worth $48,488.

Tricadia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $116.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 94,712 shares to 356,508 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 3,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookstone has invested 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 5,000 are held by Edgemoor Inv Incorporated. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 14,395 shares. Eventide Asset Management has invested 1.74% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Sit Inv Associate holds 0.04% or 30,425 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 977,274 shares. Stifel reported 0.03% stake. Davenport Company Lc has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ubs Asset Americas owns 148,803 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 88,757 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.43% or 15,885 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 321 shares. Cls Limited Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 350 shares.

