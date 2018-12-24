Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 10,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,432 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.84M, down from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $320.47. About 103,747 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.33M, down from 311,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 3.06 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19,894 shares to 302,692 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Guggenheim. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 1. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, May 24 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 19. On Friday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cleveland given on Thursday, October 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. ROGERS BRIAN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $880,200. 273 shares valued at $29,407 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, August 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30 million for 27.55 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Advsr Lc stated it has 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 11,472 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Banced has invested 1.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cap Mgmt Va has invested 2.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.12% or 89,936 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability Company stated it has 40,110 shares. 37,971 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth. Arrow Fincl has 6,990 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 13,800 are held by Independent Invsts Incorporated. Mrj has invested 3.73% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks reported 26,565 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Co has invested 0.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $199,662 activity.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40M for 34.99 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.