Country Club Trust Company Cut Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Position; RLJ Lodging Trust Has 1.09 Sentiment

Country Club Trust Company decreased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 17.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company sold 16,301 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 78,783 shares with $5.29 million value, down from 95,084 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.56 million shares traded or 233.91% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 82 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 75 decreased and sold their equity positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 172.10 million shares, up from 168.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding RLJ Lodging Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 64 Increased: 54 New Position: 28.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $35,813 activity. $35,813 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Standen James D..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold CMP shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 31.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 31.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Compass Minerals Intl had 3 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) rating on Wednesday, October 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 4.82% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CMP’s profit will be $58.92 million for 5.79 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 370.27% EPS growth.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 20.55 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 2.86 million shares traded or 104.70% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has declined 11.82% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer