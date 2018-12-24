County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report $0.53 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 76.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. ICBK’s profit would be $3.55 million giving it 9.39 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, County Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 21,983 shares traded or 192.99% up from the average. County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has declined 35.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICBK News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI); 30/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICBK); 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States; 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ County Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBNC); 20/04/2018 – DJ Santa Cruz County Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCZC); 19/04/2018 – County Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 118 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 94 sold and trimmed holdings in Gulfport Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 165.39 million shares, up from 155.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gulfport Energy Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 73 Increased: 78 New Position: 40.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 2.64 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Oslo Asset Management As holds 8.34% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation for 3.02 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 7.98 million shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.98% invested in the company for 705,200 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Llc has invested 2.45% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.04 million shares.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $77.96 million for 3.72 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. County Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”.

