Cousins Properties (CUZ) to pay $0.07 on Jan 14, 2019; Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK)’s Sentiment Is 1

Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 3 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 3 cut down and sold their holdings in Market Vectors ETF Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 853,632 shares, up from 149,647 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Market Vectors ETF Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:CUZ) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Cousins Properties Inc’s current price of $7.97 translates into 0.82% yield. Cousins Properties Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 7.99 million shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 11.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust , owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. It has a 37.95 P/E ratio. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold Cousins Properties Incorporated shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 406.62 million shares or 5.04% less from 428.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). New York-based Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 290 are held by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). Hsbc Plc stated it has 2.11M shares. Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.85% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 681,380 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs Lc holds 1.91% or 4.41 million shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt holds 0.23% or 30,193 shares. Hartford Com invested in 0.01% or 19,591 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 507,056 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 8.16M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 109,906 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 171,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF for 112,787 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 14,200 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.11% invested in the company for 709,426 shares. The Virginia-based Courage Miller Partners Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jnba Financial Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,062 shares.

