Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 13.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 8,610 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 52,993 shares with $11.96M value, down from 61,603 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 15.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 146,906 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 0.46%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 795,189 shares with $133.86 million value, down from 942,095 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 2 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rfg Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,501 shares. Adams Asset Ltd holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,386 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,391 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 56,614 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Saturna Corp holds 4% or 608,394 shares. 5,251 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 20,490 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,372 shares. Highstreet Asset has 52,368 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability has invested 8.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 602,571 shares. 113,820 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17,635 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 2,248 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Days of Big Growth Might Be Over – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 14. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was made by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold AAP shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund reported 148,814 shares. Selway Asset Management accumulated 27,900 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Shine Investment Advisory Inc owns 60 shares. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 704 shares. 27,878 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. 95,111 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has 35,132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 2,443 shares. Lateef Inv Mgmt Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.14% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 8,238 shares. Stephens Ar reported 3,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 125,100 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 15 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 26 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 6 with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Monday, September 17. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $184 target. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAP in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Underperform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 6 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $13,559 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $199,625 was made by TRAVIS NIGEL on Friday, August 17. DIAS FIONA P sold $186,066 worth of stock or 1,048 shares.