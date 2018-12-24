Ctc Cut Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Spitfire Capital Cut Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holding By $1.30 Million

Ctc Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 85.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ctc Llc sold 114,286 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Ctc Llc holds 19,827 shares with $7.42 million value, down from 134,113 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45B valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) stake by 10.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 33,418 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO)’s stock declined 25.45%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 293,528 shares with $11.61M value, down from 326,946 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y now has $668.39M valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 198,526 shares traded or 55.17% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 18.66% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $375 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 12. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $470 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 17 to “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Wednesday, June 27 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 insider sales for $193.38 million activity. WELLS DAVID B also sold $415,800 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 9. HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47 million worth of stock or 38,976 shares. BARTON RICHARD N also sold $237,279 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 10. 105,868 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $34.80 million were sold by HASTINGS REED. $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. HALEY TIMOTHY M also sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 16. The insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10M.

Ctc Llc increased Netflix Inc (Put) stake by 2,523 shares to 15,798 valued at $590.92M in 2018Q3. It also upped Tesla Inc (Call) stake by 9,122 shares and now owns 25,844 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Moore And Co owns 2,748 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc owns 294,042 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Darsana Prns Lp invested in 2.05% or 175,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 0.79% or 50,521 shares. 3.32 million are owned by Srs Llc. Primecap Company Ca owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 70,450 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 2.29% or 12,184 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,041 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Missouri-based Monetary Management Group has invested 0.97% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi reported 1,250 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.16% or 910 shares in its portfolio. Registered Advisor Inc holds 3,825 shares.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.44 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $12.61 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CMCO shares while 52 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.53 million shares or 2.92% more from 21.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Corp invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Schwab Charles Management holds 140,162 shares. Nordea Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 119,767 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.83% or 161,750 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 88,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 43,985 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 391,120 shares. Driehaus Limited reported 0.6% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Fmr holds 0% or 408,329 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 88,317 shares.

