Cullinan Associates Inc increased Nextera Energy (NEE) stake by 25.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 5,185 shares as Nextera Energy (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 25,785 shares with $4.32M value, up from 20,600 last quarter. Nextera Energy now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE)

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 76.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 6,885 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 2,084 shares with $445,000 value, down from 8,969 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $30.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 228 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. Silagy Eric E had sold 17,000 shares worth $2.92 million on Wednesday, August 22. ROBO JAMES L also sold $3.25M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. Shares for $6.39 million were sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. SCHUPP RUDY E also sold $267,206 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. The insider Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39 million. CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.32M worth of stock. Sieving Charles E had sold 19,731 shares worth $3.55 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd reported 4,589 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc accumulated 53,330 shares. Laffer accumulated 2,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel invested 1.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 73,605 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Trust Co reported 4,624 shares. Signaturefd invested in 5,979 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 2,306 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,025 shares. 191,337 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Exane Derivatives holds 198 shares. Riverhead Llc stated it has 9,478 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 7.41M shares. 17,216 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,850 shares to 26,101 valued at $4.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 7,160 shares and now owns 93,084 shares. United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $191 target. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Sector Perform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, July 24.

More news for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 31, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Best Canadian Marijuana Stocks of 2018 — Are They Buys? – The Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks Set to Profit from US Hemp Legalization – The Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Cronos Group vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “STZ Downgrade Opens the Door for Analysts to Criticize CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Lands Its Marijuana Partner – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $389.95M for 19.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northstar Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,950 shares. Sky Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 8,394 shares. 1,913 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cleararc Cap has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,349 shares. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 18,309 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 3,184 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 4,486 shares. Jump Trading Llc holds 1,647 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fil Limited reported 6 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 69,448 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.12% or 2,241 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 992 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Constellation Brands had 15 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 10 by SunTrust. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 27. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Negative” rating in Monday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, October 5. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 5 report.