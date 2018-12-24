Culp (CULP) to pay $0.10 on Jan 16, 2019; Carnival (CCL) Had 7 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Carnival has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $73.94’s average target is 54.49% above currents $47.86 stock price. Carnival had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, July 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, September 28. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $65 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, September 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. See Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) latest ratings:

28/09/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $83 New Target: $85 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $68 New Target: $65 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $78 New Target: $76 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $76.2 New Target: $74.6 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $79 New Target: $69 Maintain

06/07/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/06/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $77 New Target: $72 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/06/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $71 New Target: $68 Maintain

Culp Inc (NYSE:CULP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 16, 2019. (NYSE:CULP) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Culp Inc’s current price of $18.69 translates into 0.54% yield. Culp Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.65% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 81,989 shares traded or 162.75% up from the average. Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has declined 33.81% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CULP News: 08/03/2018 – CULP INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND WITHOUT INCURRING ANY ADDITIONAL DEBT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Culp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CULP); 08/03/2018 – CULP: PACT TO BUY SOURCE FOR CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS DESIGNED; 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Culp To Buy Source For Custom Window Treatments; 08/03/2018 Culp Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Source For Custom Window Treatments Designed For Hospitality Market; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc Expects to Fund Acquisition With Cash and Investments on Hand; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc. to Acquire Read Window Products; 08/03/2018 – CULP REPORTS DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY READ WINDOW PRODUCTS

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $233.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components.

More notable recent Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street reverses losses after White House adviser’s trade remarks – Yahoo Finance” on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The General Electric Company (GE) End Game: Bataan Death March or Turnaround Play? – Yahoo Finance” published on November 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wait for the Upcoming Earnings Report Before Buying GE Stock – Yahoo Finance” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Getting Better at Selling Assets Alone Wonâ€™t Help GE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schneider Electric Not Getting Much Credit For Share Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08M shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $33.28 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival: A Small Hiccup That Sent Shares Tumbling – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival: Choppy Waters Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation: 15% Upside And A 3.2% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 61 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Centurylink Inv Management stated it has 21,118 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 142,137 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.04% or 113,710 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 20,145 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 11,665 shares. Cap Growth L P accumulated 980,000 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Fincl Architects Inc reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0.22% or 21.87M shares. Regions Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 302,553 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc invested in 290 shares. Girard Prns has 2,333 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh invested in 0.01% or 3,194 shares. Sun Life Financial invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sequoia Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).