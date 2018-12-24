Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) stake by 43.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 429,700 shares as Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT)’s stock declined 29.42%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 554,235 shares with $26.24 million value, down from 983,935 last quarter. Luxoft Hldg Inc now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 232,344 shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has declined 37.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Spirit Realty (SRC) stake by 15.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 45,004 shares as Spirit Realty (SRC)’s stock declined 8.88%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 242,696 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 287,700 last quarter. Spirit Realty now has $3.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.44M shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Spirit MTA REIT; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Names Michael Hughes As Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – NAMES RICARDO RODRIGUEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SPIRIT MTA REIT; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Ca; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q Rev $165.3M

Among 5 analysts covering Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Luxoft Holding had 7 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. VTB Capital upgraded Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) on Friday, November 16 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The stock of Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 32.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LXFT’s profit will be $15.12 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Luxoft Holding, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. Hughes Michael C. bought $99,995 worth of stock. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Hsieh Jackson sold $1.69M.

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.58M for 52.22 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

