Cypress Asset Management Cut Visa (V) Stake; Itron (ITRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 8.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,980 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 30,805 shares with $4.62 million value, down from 33,785 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $273.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 5,732 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Itron Inc (ITRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 92 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 77 sold and reduced equity positions in Itron Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 35.02 million shares, down from 36.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Itron Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 68 Increased: 55 New Position: 37.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $8.11 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.80M for 17.04 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.82% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 644,777 shares traded or 150.68% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (ITRI) has declined 25.51% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. for 5,949 shares. Marcato Capital Management Lp owns 768,000 shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has 2.17% invested in the company for 171,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 291,736 shares.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It currently has negative earnings. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 1. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.07% or 138,557 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 14,100 shares stake. Amp has 1.48M shares. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sns Fin Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waverton Invest Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 760,086 shares. New Jersey-based Condor Cap Management has invested 0.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 409,968 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corporation has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rockland holds 0.06% or 3,042 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.13% or 98,251 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,565 shares.