Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 1614.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579,000, up from 483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 5.07 million shares traded or 125.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 98.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12,000, down from 10,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 1.24 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 GAMES AND NETWORK OP. GOAL 130B YEN TO 170B YEN; 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 23/03/2018 – Fonehouse Partner With Sony to Launch the Xperia XZ2; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Raises FY Dividend to Y27.50 Vs Y20.00; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app, and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $92,429 activity.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $166.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,660 shares to 295 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,535 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys Com (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Afam Capital invested 0.83% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). The Oregon-based Vision Capital Mgmt has invested 0.93% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 4,558 are held by Country Club Tru Company Na. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,443 shares. Tobam accumulated 0.43% or 145,429 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 5 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.1% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 31,815 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sterling Lc owns 70,936 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Intll Group has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 75,546 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 274,081 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 6,734 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $99.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 22,750 shares to 29,350 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 0.53% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.89 per share. SNE’s profit will be $2.43B for 6.15 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.33% EPS growth.