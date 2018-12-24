CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) is expected to pay $0.46 on Jan 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:CONE) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.46 dividend. CyrusOne Inc’s current price of $53.83 translates into 0.85% yield. CyrusOne Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Oct 30, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 3.07M shares traded or 161.60% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics

Diversified Trust Co increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 36.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 15,860 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 59,321 shares with $5.49 million value, up from 43,461 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $30.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Saudi banks decline on tax payments, Wall Street’s decline weighs on Gulf – Nasdaq” published on December 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $386,890 was sold by Cotter Martin. 10,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $954,300 were sold by ROCHE VINCENT. The insider SEIF MARGARET K sold $252,018. STATA RAY also sold $900,140 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, November 28. Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth also sold $243,886 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, November 21. Real Peter sold $443,096 worth of stock or 4,595 shares. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by Hassett Joseph.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Trust holds 117,140 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd reported 8,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 100 shares. Ativo Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,339 shares stake. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Tru Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pennsylvania holds 33,694 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset owns 14,825 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 123,808 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 10,986 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Advisory Net Lc owns 14,293 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lourd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,268 shares. 5,837 are owned by Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 13,657 shares to 352,830 valued at $30.78 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,068 shares and now owns 6,158 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 23. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ADI in report on Tuesday, September 25 to “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was reinitiated by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, September 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $106 target.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CyrusOne has $76 highest and $64 lowest target. $67.40’s average target is 25.21% above currents $53.83 stock price. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, July 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 28.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REIT sector gets brighter view from Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyrusOne to co-develop another data center in the Netherlands – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CyrusOne, US Steel And More – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CONE – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $90,840 were sold by Jackson Robert M. 10,000 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares with value of $665,028 were sold by Wojtaszek Gary J. Another trade for 7,374 shares valued at $495,222 was sold by Timmons Kevin L.