Among 2 analysts covering James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group Hldgs had 2 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) rating on Monday, November 12. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $40 target. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. See James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) latest ratings:

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased United Nat Foods Inc Com (UNFI) stake by 6.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 27,728 shares as United Nat Foods Inc Com (UNFI)’s stock declined 59.87%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 436,992 shares with $13.09 million value, up from 409,264 last quarter. United Nat Foods Inc Com now has $516.72 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 4.18 million shares traded or 109.17% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 72.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.03 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 118,479 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc stated it has 26,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.95 million shares. Vanguard Gp owns 1.71 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 1.16% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 26,766 shares. Geode Management Ltd Com holds 305,306 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 114,898 shares. Prudential Finance reported 48,775 shares stake. Invesco Ltd reported 106,531 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Inc has invested 0.07% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 1,702 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 749,179 shares traded or 491.07% up from the average. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has declined 3.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.66 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNFI shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 47.76 million shares or 4.00% less from 49.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 230,674 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Lsv Asset Management invested in 0% or 57,900 shares. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) for 256,028 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com stated it has 938,030 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) for 262,360 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 107,230 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Art Advisors Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) for 49,000 shares. Amer Century invested in 0.01% or 209,461 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 31,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Lc holds 794 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. United Natural Foods has $35 highest and $18 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is 174.78% above currents $10.07 stock price. United Natural Foods had 10 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, December 7 by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $24 target in Friday, November 30 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of UNFI in report on Friday, September 21 with “Underperform” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of UNFI in report on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Monday, September 24 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $354,165 activity. 18,000 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) shares with value of $231,059 were bought by Griffin Sean. The insider HEFFERNAN JAMES P sold 3,820 shares worth $112,694. $235,800 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) was bought by SPINNER STEVEN.