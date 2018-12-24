Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) by 99.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 20 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2,000, down from 17,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 3.42 million shares traded or 71.24% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 13.18% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) by 34.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 108,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,647 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.77 million, down from 312,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 11.42M shares traded or 181.58% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $503,873 activity. Shares for $3.28M were sold by Rovig Joseph W.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Stock Market News For Nov 21, 2018 – November 21, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC boosts Workday target after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips-Van Heusen goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Nov 12, 2018 – November 12, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Nov 13, 2018 – November 13, 2018 – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 325.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. NOV’s profit will be $34.50 million for 70.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard invested in 40.54M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 3,358 shares in its portfolio. 7,137 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ariel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 186,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 18.71M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 7,289 shares. Argent has invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 37,786 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 2,000 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru holds 0.72% or 108,508 shares. Silchester Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability reported 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Among 41 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 12 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 147 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NOV in report on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, October 30. SunTrust downgraded the shares of NOV in report on Tuesday, August 8 to “Sell” rating. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by FBR Capital. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 29 by SunTrust. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 3 by Citigroup. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29 with “Equal-Weight”. Howard Weil maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Thursday, February 4 with “Sector Perform” rating. Societe Generale downgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Thursday, April 19 to “Hold” rating.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sleep Number Corp Com by 40,829 shares to 651,931 shares, valued at $23.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 24,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,284 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp Com (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold SHO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 229.82 million shares or 2.50% less from 235.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7.08M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,314 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 563,999 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 2.66M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Ameriprise reported 3.64M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 28,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Amp Investors invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 27,994 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,200 shares. 105,800 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $336.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itv Plc (ITVPY) by 91,992 shares to 92,053 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 7,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc American Depositary Shares.

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. SHO’s profit will be $61.63 million for 12.29 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 16% are positive. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc had 50 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 4 by FBR Capital. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 4 by FBR Capital. The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 3 by Bank of America. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SHO in report on Tuesday, July 21 to “Underperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 16 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, August 10 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, December 19, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Canaccord Genuity.