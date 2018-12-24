Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 5,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,025 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.97 million, down from 235,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.11M shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 113,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.66M, down from 116,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $176.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11,730 shares to 38,020 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Top Stocks for December â€“ Part 1 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Which Is the Better Bank Stock in 2019: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.ca published: “1 Top Canadian Bank I’d Buy for My TFSA This January – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Great Banks, 1 Investment, Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Fund in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada upgraded the shares of TD in report on Friday, September 1 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Monday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 21. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of TD in report on Tuesday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 3. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Bank of America. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. IBC downgraded the shares of TD in report on Friday, August 26 to “Sector Performer” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Scotia Capital given on Friday, August 28.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 20 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Alembic given on Friday, July 21.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock. On Thursday, December 13 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. 29,000 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $3.91M. 1,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 12,100 shares to 164,400 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 225,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.