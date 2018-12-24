Davis-Rea LTD Has Cut Bhp Billiton (BHP) Holding; Last Week Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Shaftesbury (LON:SHB), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Shaftesbury had 14 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 29. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1000 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, December 19 to “Reduce”. Peel Hunt maintained Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Reduce” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 19 by Liberum Capital. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Peel Hunt. Numis Securities maintained Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Numis Securities has “Hold” rating and GBX 1028 target. See Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) latest ratings:

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased Bhp Billiton (BHP) stake by 34.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 8,130 shares as Bhp Billiton (BHP)’s stock rose 2.37%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 15,616 shares with $778,000 value, down from 23,746 last quarter. Bhp Billiton now has $118.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 601 shares traded. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS, MINING COMPANY SAMARCO TO ASK COURT FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO CONCLUDE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF DAM DISASTER – PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 05/03/2018 – BHP HOPES TO START ESCONDIDA TALKS BEFORE JUNE IF UNION WILLING; 06/05/2018 – BHP EXEC. SEES OIL MARKETS REBALANCING IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 06/05/2018 – BHP’S BALHUIZEN SAYS CHINA REFORMS TO MAINTAIN QUALITY GAP; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 13/05/2018 – Rothschild unearths Newcastle coal investor for BHP; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO ANDREW MACKENZIE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH

Shaftesbury PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, ownership, and lease of properties in London, the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.59 billion GBP. The firm owns and leases shops, restaurants and leisure space, offices, and residential properties. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio comprises approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurants, bars, and leisure spaces; and 394,000 square feet of retail accommodation, 424,000 square feet of offices, and 345 apartments covering 233,000 square feet.

It closed at GBX 844 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

