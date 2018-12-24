Davis-Rea LTD Increased Its Wells Fargo (WFC) Holding; Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Had 0 Bulls

Davis-Rea Ltd increased Wells Fargo (WFC) stake by 41.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd acquired 18,055 shares as Wells Fargo (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 61,874 shares with $3.25M value, up from 43,819 last quarter. Wells Fargo now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 3,352 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Company to Lead Innovation; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update

Among 7 analysts covering Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Great Portland Estates PLC had 19 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, December 18 report. As per Thursday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, October 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by HSBC. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of GPOR in report on Monday, December 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, December 5. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, July 5. The stock of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, October 31. See Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 676.00 New Target: GBX 662.00 Maintain

17/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 580.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 614.00 New Target: GBX 671.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 675.00 New Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.21% or GBX 8.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 661.6. About 75,341 shares traded. Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $62,029 activity. Shares for $22,380 were sold by Maier Stuart. 10,000 shares were bought by Westerman Paul D, worth $84,409.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold Great Portland Estates Plc shares while 73 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 6.65% more from 155.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 558,898 shares. Parametric Port Assoc invested 0.01% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Northern reported 0.01% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 8,204 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) for 372,016 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 0% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) for 75,718 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com reported 24,542 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 203,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Lc invested 0% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% or 32,041 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) for 4.04 million shares.

Great Portland Estates plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of 1.84 billion GBP. It develops freehold and leasehold, residential, retail, and office properties in London. It has a 29.94 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code and would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Asset Management owns 1.68 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blackrock invested in 0.66% or 290.80 million shares. Moreover, Holderness Investments Commerce has 0.69% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.79% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.06M shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% stake. Mairs has 1.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wright Investors Service holds 28,933 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership accumulated 1.32 million shares. Northside Capital Limited has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,756 shares. Quantum Capital stated it has 24,064 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Addison holds 1.58% or 40,072 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $5.87M were sold by Modjtabai Avid on Tuesday, August 7.