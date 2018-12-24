Decent (DCT) registered -0.36% fall for a day

It was bad day for Decent (DCT), as it declined by $-0.0002121125 or -0.36%, touching $0.0593490775. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Decent (DCT) is looking for the $0.06528398525 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.14410729396183. The highest price was $0.0615550475 and lowest of $0.0576521775 for December 23-24. The open was $0.05956119. It last traded at BitZ exchange.

For a month, Decent (DCT) tokens went up 16.58% from $0.05091 for coin. For 100 days DCT is down -58.87% from $0.1443. It traded at $0.5372 200 days ago. It has 73.20M coins in circulation. It was founded on 10/09/2016. The Crypto DCT has PoS proof type and operates under algorithm.

Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations.

Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent’s decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity.

Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens’ total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content.