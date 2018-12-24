Among 4 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 24. Barclays Capital maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 15.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 224,343 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock declined 6.11%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.21 million shares with $81.72M value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $33.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 629,492 shares. Millrace Asset Group holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 100,274 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 11,762 shares. Cap Global Investors accumulated 0.01% or 2.80 million shares. 12,782 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 477,009 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 185,689 shares. Chase Invest Counsel owns 52,536 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 483 shares. 594,045 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 0.03% or 17,021 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 125,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Inc reported 72,734 shares.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 84.15 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $842,125 activity. The insider GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR sold $46,181. $9,230 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) was sold by GEHA SAM. 50,000 shares were sold by El-Khoury Hassane, worth $693,920 on Wednesday, November 28. 5,000 shares were bought by MARTINO CAMILLO, worth $64,000 on Tuesday, November 13.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $10.44 million activity. On Thursday, July 19 Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 2,300 shares. Shares for $3.40M were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, October 26. $771,000 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Sauerland John P. Griffith Susan Patricia had sold 12,600 shares worth $808,164. Shares for $3.35 million were sold by CODY WILLIAM M on Monday, August 20. 7,503 shares were sold by Murphy John Jo, worth $452,296 on Tuesday, July 17.

Another recent and important The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 111,063 shares to 362,470 valued at $13.33M in 2018Q3. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 7,527 shares and now owns 454,064 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was raised too.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.36 million for 14.41 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 87,087 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.95M shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has 118,458 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 172,032 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wendell David Assocs accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 25,796 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc owns 131,557 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Soros Fund Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Duncker Streett And Inc holds 6,675 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 3,497 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.09% or 1.39 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd holds 0.16% or 336,157 shares.