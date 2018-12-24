Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 4,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,463 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.28 million, up from 284,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Busey Trust Company decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 77.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Busey Trust Company sold 83,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,394 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72M, down from 107,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Busey Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%

Among 16 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Robert Half International had 56 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, December 5, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Hold” rating and $6300 target in Tuesday, March 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold RHI shares while 128 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 106.80 million shares or 3.67% more from 103.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 217,385 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 49,354 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 5,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 53,524 were accumulated by Natixis. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 25,918 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,634 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 67,922 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc invested in 0% or 56,832 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.92 million shares. Motco has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Swedbank accumulated 1.41M shares or 0.44% of the stock. 24,519 are owned by Cardinal Mgmt. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 387,309 shares.

Busey Trust Company, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,570 shares to 54,252 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.10 million activity.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. RHI’s profit will be $108.63M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,083 shares to 678,724 shares, valued at $59.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 15,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,215 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 22. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28 with “Hold”. Atlantic Securities initiated AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, December 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 23. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Thursday, March 22 with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. Citigroup downgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Pension Service reported 0.52% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Delaware-based Westover Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 1.92% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meyer Handelman holds 104,347 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 5,235 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors owns 2,436 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prns Limited Com has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 36,130 shares stake. 52,500 are held by Knott David M. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 2,643 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 5.55M shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 70,856 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Donaldson Ltd Co reported 392,477 shares. Guardian LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,400 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.51% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $24.41 million activity. $4.88 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 20. 94,140 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $8.81 million were sold by Schumacher Laura J. On Tuesday, December 11 GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 16,850 shares.