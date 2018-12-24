Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 208.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 19,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $496,000, up from 9,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 6.72M shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has risen 43.01% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 16.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 227,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.67M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 were sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 390,926 shares to 667,679 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 51,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,739 shares, and cut its stake in Praxair Inc (Put) (NYSE:PX).

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, January 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 11 by SunTrust. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Instinet to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, January 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, February 5. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Friday, April 20. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, June 27 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by MoffettNathanson to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parkside Commercial Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,877 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 33,310 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Godshalk Welsh Cap stated it has 13,450 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. North Star Asset holds 0.16% or 56,431 shares in its portfolio. Interest Ca holds 0.27% or 57,520 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 3,860 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Denali Advisors Lc stated it has 424,800 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 16,814 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 20,638 shares. Cambridge holds 10,658 shares. Welch Grp Llc owns 3,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold FEYE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.55 million shares or 5.73% more from 128.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,500 were reported by Utah Retirement. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.79 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tci Wealth reported 72 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Broadview Limited Com reported 1.67% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Girard Prtnrs holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% stake. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 99,056 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc invested in 70,650 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares. Capwealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $48.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 10,409 shares to 6,491 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,319 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 36 analysts covering Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Fireeye Inc had 131 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, October 11. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 12. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of FEYE in report on Monday, February 6 with “In-Line” rating. Wunderlich reinitiated it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, September 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold” on Monday, September 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 9.

