DiamondRock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:DRH) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality Co’s current price of $8.98 translates into 1.39% yield. DiamondRock Hospitality Co’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 7.03M shares traded or 250.82% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 12.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Among 6 analysts covering Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Installed Building Prods had 6 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Nomura. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. See Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $41 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

28/06/2018 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Installed Building Products, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 21.93 million shares or 0.01% more from 21.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 6,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Thomson Horstmann Bryant reported 5,603 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 15,492 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 38,733 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). 5,623 are owned by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 34,784 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 128,609 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 2.17M shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 21,801 shares. Voya Investment Ltd stated it has 9,038 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 6,168 shares stake. Commerce Financial Bank invested in 0% or 9,806 shares.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $996.39 million. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.61 million activity. Edwards Jeffrey W. sold $4.49 million worth of stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 20.64 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.66, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 214.20 million shares or 1.99% more from 210.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 47,871 shares. Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 620,192 shares. 201,057 were accumulated by Comerica State Bank. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 548,043 shares. Strs Ohio reported 339,951 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management has 0.03% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 660,415 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 95,000 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jefferies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11,954 shares. Mutual Of America holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 3,964 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 211,947 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc stated it has 845 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Smith Graham Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 835,029 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl Corporation owns 33,571 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock Hospitality had 4 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, December 11 to “Underperform”. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, December 18 report. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 8.