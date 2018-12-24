Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 68,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.11 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 297 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 31.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, up from 11,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1,483 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. Another trade for 10,214 shares valued at $418,774 was sold by OLSON LAURIE J.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive.



Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2.



Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 952 shares worth $106,500 on Tuesday, September 4. 29,192 shares valued at $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. On Wednesday, July 11 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million.