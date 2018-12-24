Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 36.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 327.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 216,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,079 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.10 million, up from 65,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 1.64 million shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has declined 55.06% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 29/03/2018 – PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP PPC.O : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH BUY, $29 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Net Sales of $2.75 Billion, Operating Income of $202 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.48, or a 26% year ove; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S CEO LOVETTE SAYS LABOR `MUCH TIGHTER’ THAN YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Staff to Conduct Public Meeting to Discuss 2017 Performance of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN PPC ACHIEVING AN EFFECTIVE 30.0% BEE EQUITY SHAREHOLDING IN RESPECT OF ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – PPC TO SELL SEVERAL LIGNITE-FIRED UNITS, DIVEST STAFF AND MINES TO ALLOW BUYERS TO COMPETE IN GREEK WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY MARKET; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,468 shares to 2,466 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,158 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 18. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 23 report. Nomura reinitiated Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, July 19. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $100 target. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Tuesday, September 4. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Reduce” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Tuesday, June 20. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 27 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverbridge Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 309,561 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has 146,008 shares. Hl Fin Ser Limited Liability Co holds 2,761 shares. 6,046 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 33,091 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 208,187 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 257,938 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Co holds 10,889 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1.36% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 379,000 shares. Garrison has 0.33% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,167 shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 0.61% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 231,071 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Smith Salley Associate has 85,930 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. $850,000 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by ROCHE VINCENT on Thursday, November 1. STATA RAY sold $900,140 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $386,890 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were sold by Cotter Martin. $1.20 million worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Hassett Joseph on Monday, August 27. 4,595 shares were sold by Real Peter, worth $443,096. NOVICH NEIL S also sold $719,228 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 46.75 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 161,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Nomura owns 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 22,284 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,161 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 34,977 shares. 53,385 are owned by Element Management Ltd Liability Co. Victory Mngmt holds 0.01% or 152,864 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Qs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 7,600 shares. Hsbc Public Lc owns 68,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Company owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 46,707 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,405 activity.