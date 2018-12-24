Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 89.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24M shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.15M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 410 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Let’s Talk About Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. retailers prep for new tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Monday, April 16 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 2 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 27 by Telsey Advisory Group. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, August 31. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, November 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded the shares of DG in report on Wednesday, May 4 to “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Renaissance Techs Limited Co owns 1.08M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tt accumulated 85,409 shares. 11,486 are held by Fragasso Gp. Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 10,000 shares. Sigma Planning holds 4,855 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sather Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 2.02% or 91,794 shares. 1,357 are owned by Community Bancshares Na. Visionary Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,025 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.31% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 89,647 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 14,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 15,076 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability reported 0.56% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 17.52 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 3,070 shares to 582,660 shares, valued at $71.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) by 5,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF).

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 16 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, October 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 15 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 3 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Jefferies. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces LYNPARZA Approved by FDA for First-Line Maintenance Therapy in BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck to acquire Antelliq Group for â‚¬2.1B plus debt – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Merck – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.