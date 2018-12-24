Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jan 22, 2019. (NYSE:DG) shareholders before Jan 7, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Dollar General Corp’s current price of $99.74 translates into 0.29% yield. Dollar General Corp’s dividend has Jan 8, 2019 as record date. Dec 4, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24M shares traded or 61.91% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 1.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 193 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Night Owl Capital Management Llc holds 15,004 shares with $30.05 million value, down from 15,197 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Growth Is Far From Over – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open Second Fulfillment Center in Alberta – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 13 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $26.22 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

Among 7 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dollar General had 8 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 29. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 31 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, August 31 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Raymond James. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Let’s Talk About Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Dollar General Corp. (DG) Anymore – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. retailers prep for new tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “History Says This Retail Stock is Cheap – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

