Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 590,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.07 million, up from 679,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2.85 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 206,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.49M, up from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.67% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

Among 10 analysts covering Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intelsat S.A. had 21 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Friday, February 26 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 18. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. As per Wednesday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of I in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, January 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 743 shares. Westwood Gp owns 4,790 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 943,494 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 603,408 shares stake. Johnson Group owns 1,474 shares. The Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.59% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Madison Inv Holdings stated it has 170,736 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 403,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 84,453 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,635 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne accumulated 19,390 shares. 13,823 were reported by Bridges Investment Management. Field Main Bank invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Maryland-based Spc has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hayek Kallen Mngmt stated it has 35,273 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $25.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupe Eurotunnel Se by 2.98M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $39.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 496,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity.

