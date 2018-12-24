Domtar (UFS) to pay $0.44 on Jan 15, 2019; Cullen (CFR)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Cullen (CFR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 147 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 121 sold and decreased their stakes in Cullen. The institutional investors in our database now have: 49.20 million shares, down from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cullen in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 2 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 91 Increased: 107 New Position: 40.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:UFS) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Domtar Corp’s current price of $34.86 translates into 1.25% yield. Domtar Corp’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 7, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 1.32M shares traded or 79.94% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 17.82% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 19.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.47 per share. CFR’s profit will be $112.55M for 12.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 6.54% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for 97,709 shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 500,000 shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lathrop Investment Management Corp has 4.07% invested in the company for 150,799 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.71% in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.14 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.33M shares traded or 165.14% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Domtar Corporation shares while 83 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 2.52% less from 56.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 91,357 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 11,992 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 72,146 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 20,492 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.31% or 1.72 million shares. Meritage Mngmt stated it has 45,888 shares. James Inv Rech holds 0.08% or 39,060 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 543,867 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% stake. 38,278 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Lord Abbett And Co Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 49,000 shares.