Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.71 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.44% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.58M shares traded or 82.27% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative

Among 13 analysts covering Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Shutterfly had 38 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 30. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) rating on Thursday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Sunday, October 15. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, January 12. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Thursday, February 2 to “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. Axiom Capital maintained Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) rating on Thursday, February 4. Axiom Capital has “Buy” rating and $49 target.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 10% – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why is Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 12.8% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2018.