Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.73 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling

Mason Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc sold 355,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79 million, down from 373,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 3.21M shares traded or 130.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $30.87 million activity. BROWN MICHAEL W also sold $5.60M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares. Rowe Zane sold $1.11M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Tuesday, July 10. Krysler P. Kevan had sold 4,984 shares worth $758,964. 25,000 shares were sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P, worth $3.75 million. RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold $960,000 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, September 14. POONEN SANJAY sold $3.20 million worth of stock.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $606.64M for 24.49 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.31% EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 50,000 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $54.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

