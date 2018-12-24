Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 3.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,085 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.86 million, up from 206,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 2.88 million shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 8,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,999 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.50M, down from 191,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 17 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $7.45 million activity. Hunter Jesse N sold $659,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.94 million were sold by DITMORE ROBERT K. $290,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by Williamson Keith H on Friday, September 28. 3,800 shares were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D, worth $553,090. 3,000 shares valued at $395,700 were sold by BURKHALTER BRANDY on Thursday, July 26.

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CNC in report on Monday, May 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, November 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 12 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, November 14. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 8 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene sees as much as 200K jump in peak enrollment next year – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene announces new executive appointment and organizational enhancements – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Updated 2019 Marketplace Enrollment Estimate – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene’s Stock Has Multiple Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 11, 2018.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 124,786 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $147.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (NYSE:ITUB) by 37,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. CNC’s profit will be $273.14M for 21.15 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Mgmt reported 142,391 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 200,458 shares. Kennedy Mgmt has 52,703 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And owns 10,774 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 13,200 shares. Etrade Capital Management Llc accumulated 9,118 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,350 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 9,162 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 25,309 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 123,835 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 9,966 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.06% or 139,122 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.1% or 2,948 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Limited holds 104,873 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt holds 621,245 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,876 shares. Sei Invs owns 43,623 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 145,507 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 648,250 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 37,142 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 21,130 shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.27 million shares. Fred Alger Inc has 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 465 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 49,103 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Cna Financial has invested 0.53% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canadian Pacific Railway, Koninklijke Philips NV, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, Black Hills, Dover, and SEI Investments â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover: The Worst Performing Dividend Champion Of 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank weighs in on industrials – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dover Corp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Dover had 121 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 3. Seaport Global downgraded Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, July 5 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by William Blair given on Friday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 12. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 30.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,580 activity.