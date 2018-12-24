Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 798.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 78,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,104 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.45 million, up from 9,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 7.08M shares traded or 135.97% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.53% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,756 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $669,000, down from 21,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 5.57M shares traded or 127.78% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 19.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.75% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,715 shares to 88,870 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realty Income had 47 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, October 29 to “Sell” rating. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, November 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Sector Perform” rating. DA Davidson upgraded the shares of O in report on Thursday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 11 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, October 27, the company rating was initiated by Wunderlich. Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Tuesday, July 10. Mitsubishi UFJ has “Overweight” rating and $62 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of O in report on Friday, March 2 with “Hold” rating. Zacks downgraded the shares of O in report on Tuesday, September 22 to “Hold” rating.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.78 million activity. Another trade for 3,100 shares valued at $179,800 was made by McLaughlin Gregory on Thursday, August 16. 9,000 shares were sold by Chapman A. Larry, worth $527,040.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold O shares while 168 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 194.59 million shares or 2.56% more from 189.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,400 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Spirit Of America Management New York accumulated 0.08% or 11,380 shares. 8,279 were reported by Brookstone Management. Rodgers Brothers reported 12,651 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Schnieders Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lourd Cap Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,882 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot accumulated 19,628 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 83,413 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 187,904 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 15,536 shares. Lpl Limited Co accumulated 256,135 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.04% or 41,066 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.09% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. O’s profit will be $230.74 million for 20.45 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Research And Management Co holds 0.07% or 3,410 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,337 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny has invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ims Mngmt reported 3,333 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp has 3.55% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Columbia Asset holds 13,810 shares. Edmp Inc has 9,446 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 10,615 were accumulated by Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Llc. Stadion Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17,907 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Company invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Blue Chip Partners has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 7,641 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commerce Bancshares has 0.55% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 39,241 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 30,937 shares to 344,422 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust High Income Long/S (FSD) by 59,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,268 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yld (VYM).

Among 22 analysts covering Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sysco Corporation had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, May 3. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, June 23. Argus Research maintained the shares of SYY in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, August 6 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, April 12.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $1.24 billion activity. Another trade for 2.12M shares valued at $158.24M was sold by Frank Joshua D.. $147.23M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Todd Brian R also sold $675,232 worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares. Another trade for 17,438 shares valued at $1.19 million was made by Grade Joel T. on Friday, June 29.