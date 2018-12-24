Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 63.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 357,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 920,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.93M, up from 563,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 733,712 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 114.90% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 68.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88M, up from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.46. About 574,998 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Q3 Earnings Preview For United Rentals – Benzinga” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals updates guidance after BlueLine deal – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Stock Is Breaking Down, Yet Their Fundamentals Are Not – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 12/11: (HAIN) (PVTL) (URI) Higher; (PLAY) (MRNS) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Carnival Tries to Navigate Rough Seas – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closes due to severe weather threat – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “1 Stock That Got Bought Out in 2018, 2 That Did Not – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attendance up 10% at SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld Entertainment has prime opportunity to rally big in 2019 – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

