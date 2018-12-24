Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 17.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 13,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,466 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.18 million, up from 80,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 7,965 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.1% Position in Athenex Inc; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report; 16/05/2018 – EVRAZ EVRE.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 470P

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $267,000, down from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 2,636 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,898 shares. Burns J W & holds 57,804 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny holds 49,977 shares. Burney owns 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,880 shares. Franklin Res reported 10.56M shares stake. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 2.14% or 83,461 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Private Asset Mgmt has 2.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 107,281 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 2.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Georgia-based Shapiro Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Doheny Asset Ca owns 37,183 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.29% or 45,500 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Lc reported 0.49% stake. Moreover, Grassi Invest Management has 1.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – The Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Indian regulator issues Baby Powder order to J&J – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, December 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 6. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 18. On Thursday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, January 26 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Duato Joaquin.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Trading Below Tangible Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 21. As per Friday, January 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vining Sparks given on Friday, April 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 17 by Rafferty. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 24. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, January 25. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets.