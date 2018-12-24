Eastern Bank Decreased P P G Industries (PPG) Position; Jana Partners Trimmed Its Ptc (PTC) Holding

Eastern Bank decreased P P G Industries (PPG) stake by 95.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 74,283 shares as P P G Industries (PPG)’s stock declined 7.70%. The Eastern Bank holds 3,699 shares with $404,000 value, down from 77,982 last quarter. P P G Industries now has $23.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35 million shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

Jana Partners Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 5.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jana Partners Llc sold 26,240 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 14.96%. The Jana Partners Llc holds 454,133 shares with $48.22M value, down from 480,373 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $9.37B valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 2.18 million shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PTC’s profit will be $30.86M for 75.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC had 3 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 8.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CN achieves PTC milestones before year-end deadline – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Acquires Frustum For AI Generative Design Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SuperSonic Imagine Deploys PTC’s ThingWorx for Remote Monitoring and Service of Medical Imaging Devices – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PTC shares while 128 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 72.78 million shares or 4.51% less from 76.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Verition Fund Ltd reported 14,219 shares stake. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant reported 586,750 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 873 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 2.27% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 130,250 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd reported 0.71% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 0.1% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.71% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Dimensional Fund Lp has 937,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Exane Derivatives stated it has 28,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 62,094 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 13,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Jana Partners Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 196,062 shares to 500,000 valued at $145.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) was raised too.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Appoints Kumar Nandan as Vice President, Tax – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Harris Williams Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Announces Global Price Increase on Industrial Coatings Products – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated has 3,233 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glob Invsts holds 2.44 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 12,210 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,963 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 27,816 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 146,129 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 689 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,668 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 10,042 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 55,908 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Franklin Resources invested in 18,099 shares or 0% of the stock.

Eastern Bank increased I Shares (LQD) stake by 12,733 shares to 328,080 valued at $37.71M in 2018Q3. It also upped Federated Investors Inc Cl B (NYSE:FII) stake by 19,171 shares and now owns 80,977 shares. I Shares (EEM) was raised too.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. PPG Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 12. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PPG in report on Tuesday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.