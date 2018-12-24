Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 99.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 95,717 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 790 shares with $41,000 value, down from 96,507 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 1,021 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) stake by 20380.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 10,598 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE)’s stock rose 1.19%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 10,650 shares with $797,000 value, up from 52 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com now has $41.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 4.88 million shares traded or 53.33% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) stake by 7,856 shares to 39,949 valued at $6.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 12,275 shares and now owns 5,317 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Tuesday, November 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16.

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Nomura maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 18. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Evercore. Nomura maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, October 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $53 target. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.