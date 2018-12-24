Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 4,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,504 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.23 million, down from 105,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 12.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 20,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,992 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.54M, down from 161,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 4.98 million shares traded or 67.70% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 28,855 shares to 318,767 shares, valued at $23.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 195,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.33 million for 13.77 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74 million for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

