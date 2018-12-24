Electrovaya Inc. (EFL) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Eaton Vance (EV) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Corp (EV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.07, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 122 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 117 sold and trimmed equity positions in Eaton Vance Corp. The funds in our database now have: 77.21 million shares, down from 79.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 98 Increased: 84 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) to report $-0.04 EPS on January, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Electrovaya Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.16. About 141,200 shares traded or 121.05% up from the average. Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.66M shares traded or 177.06% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) has declined 35.18% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. EV’s profit will be $85.34 million for 10.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. for 196,013 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 182,631 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Co has 1.42% invested in the company for 5.16 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 76,022 shares.

