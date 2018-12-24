Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,385 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.89M, up from 76,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $144.78. About 2.63M shares traded or 132.97% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 66.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 190,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96M, down from 284,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 61,751 shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 16.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $948.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 24,891 shares to 38,976 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,677 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease (NYSE:AL).

Among 31 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 6 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 83 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, January 25. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, July 27 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, October 15 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital downgraded Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) rating on Monday, October 5. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, January 28 by Bernstein. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) rating on Thursday, February 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $188.0 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 6,389 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0.26% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,109 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 0.5% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Company Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 61,416 are owned by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Menta Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.17% or 2,589 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Primecap Management Ca reported 725,465 shares stake. Alleghany Corporation De invested in 279,000 shares. Raymond James Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,410 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 73,908 shares stake.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $9.66 million activity. Another trade for 8,024 shares valued at $1.41M was made by NOSBUSCH KEITH D on Monday, December 3. Shares for $262,752 were sold by Etzel Steven W.. MCDERMOTT JOHN P had sold 3,834 shares worth $674,943. 576 shares were sold by MILLER JOHN M, worth $101,547 on Monday, December 3. Kulaszewicz Frank C sold $475,299 worth of stock. CRANDALL THEODORE D sold $1.04 million worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Tuesday, July 31.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $159,710 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $15,850 was made by Burneal Michael D on Wednesday, August 1. 345 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares with value of $9,850 were bought by DUGAN JOSEPH L. DORN ANDREW W JR bought $29,205 worth of stock.

Analysts await Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FISI’s profit will be $9.24 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Financial Institutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Financial Institutions had 7 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) earned “Buy” rating by Hovde Group on Friday, February 2. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 16 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, September 22 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, July 13. The stock of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.