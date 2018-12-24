Elm Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) stake by 45.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Elm Advisors Llc acquired 2,560 shares as Chevron Corp New Com (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Elm Advisors Llc holds 8,200 shares with $1.00M value, up from 5,640 last quarter. Chevron Corp New Com now has $199.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 96 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 124 sold and decreased stakes in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 50.25 million shares, down from 52.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Genesee & Wyoming Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 97 Increased: 56 New Position: 40.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GWR’s profit will be $53.04 million for 19.52 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.83% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 1.46M shares traded or 144.19% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 7.37% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for 555,917 shares. Blue Harbour Group L.P. owns 1.25 million shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rare Infrastructure Ltd has 5.23% invested in the company for 910,402 shares. The Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J & Co Llc has invested 4.64% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $158 highest and $135 lowest target. $142.80’s average target is 37.03% above currents $104.21 stock price. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 3. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 6. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 30,793 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 2,720 are owned by Petrus Company Lta. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.48% or 20.44 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk invested in 1.62M shares. Majedie Asset owns 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 118,452 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 24,356 shares. Wilkins Counsel has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Connors Investor Serv holds 1.28% or 77,625 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru Natl Bank reported 131,772 shares stake. Grassi Invest Management invested in 78,168 shares. Dana Invest Advisors stated it has 165,563 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. 180,113 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Tci Wealth Inc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 39,977 shares. Forbes J M & Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,098 shares. Rockland Tru has invested 2.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

