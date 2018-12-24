Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 73.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak sold 10,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,708 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284,000, down from 14,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 70 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico (SERV) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 11,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 235,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.62M, up from 224,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53M for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.17 million activity. Pelch Steven J. sold $475,774 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, August 14. $4.57 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by MONSER EDWARD L on Friday, September 7. 47,530 shares valued at $3.51M were sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J on Tuesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 808 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 0.79% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 17,406 shares. Utah Retirement owns 116,716 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 1,773 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.18% or 80,774 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.86% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Peninsula Asset invested in 32,810 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Amer Research And reported 0.04% stake. 15,717 are held by Murphy Cap. Sun Life Fincl has 1,728 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Woodstock stated it has 101,052 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Crestwood Group Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 6,225 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 57,031 shares to 380,193 shares, valued at $64.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (B:De (NYSE:DEO) by 18,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,959 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).

